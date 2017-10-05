Dogs Who’re Package Deal Available To A Good Home

Stories like this just kill me. They’re two types, kinds of people. Those who shouldn’t be allowed to breed. And those who shouldn’t be allowed to own a pet, or in this case two. Plus dropping them off at a dog park, with toys and a note of instructions is the chicken way out of taking them to a shelter or APL.

Thanks to Fox 26 in Fresno for the story HERE. Given the circumstances, it shouldn’t be too hard for these two to hopefully find the right forever home. Have a great day and happy Friday-Eve too 🙂