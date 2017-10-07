Classic Rock Almanac October 7, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-The former Cat Stevens, Yusuf Islam, goes on CNN’s Larry King Live to talk about being barred from entering the US.

1995-David Bowie releases Outside, an album that reunites him with Brian Eno.

1989-Jefferson Airplane plays a benefit for the San Francisco Food Bank. Admission is a can of food.

1978-Boston‘s “Don’t Look Back” peaks at number-four on the singles chart.

1977-Heroes, the second David Bowie album produced in Berlin with Brian Eno, is released. The title track is released as a single in English, French and German versions.

1977-Guitarist Steve Hackett announces his intention to leave Genesis.

1977-Queen releases “We Will Rock You,” backed with “We Are the Champions.”

1966-Cream releases its first record, a British single entitled “Wrapping Paper.”

BIRTHDAYS

John Mellencamp – 66 years old
The Indiana native began his singing career as Johnny Cougar but eventually reclaimed his real name. He co-founded Farm Aid in 1985 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Billy Joel in 2008. Born 1951.

Dave Hope – 68 years old
As the bassist of Kansas, he played on such hits as “Carry On, Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind.” Born 1949.

 

