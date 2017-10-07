Little Steven Still Rocks!

Okay, so I won’t re-post a gallery from last night’s show especially since JR did a much better job taking photos that I did, but wow! What a fun night with Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul. Their name really says it all. Soul, lots and lots of soul. And love. It’s always fun to see an artist who not only loves what he or she does, but has an overall love of music. I’m sure they all do, but I don’t know that I see it all of the time. No doubt about last night.

The show started with a rousing version of Even The Losers. A beautiful tip of the hat to Tom Petty. The night was raucous and sweet and soulful, and happy. As mentioned, you can tell all of these artists love what they are doing and the music. Perhaps it’s an age thing, you appreciate what you have after you’ve been through some of life.

The two hour plus set included plenty of covers from the likes of Southside Johnny, Etta James (an outstanding version of “Blues is My Business”), and James Brown to name a few. He also ran the gamut of his own material including music from his television show Lillehammer, “Princess of Little Italy” from Men Without Women, as well as “Solidairity” and “I Am A Patriot” from Voice of America. (Ironic how we still need the message he was spreading in the early 80’s.) And I have to be honest, I completely forgot about his highest-charting single “Forever!” What a song, still holds up up 35 (gulp!) years later. I need to dig through my cassettes and start listening to these again. Just so good.