Classic Rock Almanac October 8, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES
2005-The original lineup of R-E-M reunites at the wedding of their long-time guitar tech Dewitt Burton. Michael Stipe, Peter Buck, Mike Mills and Bill Berry play a seven-song set at a bowling alley in Athens, Georgia.
2002-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release The Last DJ.
1994-A Tribute to Elvis, a Memphis concert featuring U2, Cheap Trick, Iggy Pop, Melissa Etheridge, Chris Isaak and Tony Bennett, among others, is broadcast live on pay-per-view.
1988-Cheap Trick‘s “Don’t Be Cruel” peaks at number-four on the pop singles chart.
1988-Pink Floyd‘s Dark Side of the Moon drops off the Billboard album chart after a record-setting 741 weeks.
1977-Billy Joel‘s breakthrough album, The Stranger, makes its chart debut.
1971-John Lennon‘s Imagine album is released in Britain one day before his 31st birthday.
1969-Acoustic singer-songwriter David Bowie begins his first British tour, opening for Humble Pie.
BIRTHDAYS
C. J. Ramone (Christopher Ward) – 52 years old
Los Gusanos/ex-Ramones bassist-singer. Born 1965.
Hamish Stuart – 68 years old
Ex-Paul McCartney Band/ex-Easy Pieces/ex-Average White Band guitarist-singer. Born 1949.
Johnny Ramone (Cummings) – Died in 2004
The Ramones guitarist died of prostate cancer September 15th, 2004 at 55. Born 1948.