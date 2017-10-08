Classic Rock Almanac October 8, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-The original lineup of R-E-M reunites at the wedding of their long-time guitar tech Dewitt Burton. Michael Stipe, Peter Buck, Mike Mills and Bill Berry play a seven-song set at a bowling alley in Athens, Georgia.

2002-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release The Last DJ.

1994-A Tribute to Elvis, a Memphis concert featuring U2, Cheap Trick, Iggy Pop, Melissa Etheridge, Chris Isaak and Tony Bennett, among others, is broadcast live on pay-per-view.

1988-Cheap Trick‘s “Don’t Be Cruel” peaks at number-four on the pop singles chart.

1988-Pink Floyd‘s Dark Side of the Moon drops off the Billboard album chart after a record-setting 741 weeks.

1977-Billy Joel‘s breakthrough album, The Stranger, makes its chart debut.

1971-John Lennon‘s Imagine album is released in Britain one day before his 31st birthday.

1969-Acoustic singer-songwriter David Bowie begins his first British tour, opening for Humble Pie.

BIRTHDAYS

C. J. Ramone (Christopher Ward) – 52 years old

Los Gusanos/ex-Ramones bassist-singer. Born 1965.

Hamish Stuart – 68 years old

Ex-Paul McCartney Band/ex-Easy Pieces/ex-Average White Band guitarist-singer. Born 1949.

Johnny Ramone (Cummings) – Died in 2004

The Ramones guitarist died of prostate cancer September 15th, 2004 at 55. Born 1948.