Classic Rock Almanac October 9, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Television personality and the wife as well as manager of Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, celebrates her 65th birthday today (October 9th).

Sharon’s father, Don Arden was a notable British music manager and record executive. For which one of these Rock and Roll Hall of Fame groups did he serve as both manager and record company head? a) The Kinks

b) Traffic

c) The Animals

d) ELO

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Eric Clapton‘s memoir, Clapton: The Autobiography, is published.

1990-Styx release their 12th studio album, Edge of the Century. It’s their eighth and final new studio release for A&M and their last to date to receive an RIAA certification, going gold.

1980-John Lennon celebrates his 40th birthday by releasing Starting Over, his first record in five years. Yoko Ono hires a skywriter to draw “Happy Birthday John and Sean — Love Yoko” over New York City.

1979-Styx‘s “Babe” is born.

1978-David Bowie releases his second live LP, Stage.

1976-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ self-titled debut album is released.

1975-John Lennon and Yoko Ono celebrate his 35th birthday with the birth of their only child together, Sean Ono Lennon.

1971-Van Morrison‘s “Wild Night” single is released.

1966-The Rolling Stones record their first live album, Got Live if You Want It, at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

BIRTHDAYS