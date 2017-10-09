5 Halloween Activities That AREN’T A Haunted House

Halloween is one of my favorite holidays and as much as I love haunted houses, sometimes it’s nice to have a less scary, more creative approach to Halloween. So if you’re looking for something fun and new to try with your family, significant other, or your dog, then check out this list of 5 Halloween activities in and around the Cleveland area.

Zombie Paintball at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick – This is one I have always wanted to try and I’ve only ever heard really good things about it. I’ve never played paintball before so I probably wouldn’t do very well, but it’s all about the fun you have right? It’s probably a little scary, but it’s much more interactive than walking through a haunted house that is full of the usual jump-scares. Trapped! Escape Room – Again, this is something I haven’t done yet but I’m dying to give it a shot. The nice thing about escape rooms is that they aren’t seasonal- you can check out an escape whenever you want! But I think Halloween adds a little something to the escape rooms because it’s like you’re starring in your own horror movie! The ones that seem like they were would be extra cool for the spooky season would be Zombie Garage (located in Broadview Heights) and Apocalypse (located in Cleveland Heights). Warehouse District Bar Crawl – This bar crawl is a ton of fun- it’s like trick or treating, but for adults. Your cover charge is free at all the venues, you get a t-shirt upon completion of the bar crawl, and there’s a costume contest. Sounds like a great way to kick off the Halloween weekend to me! Spooky Pooch Parade in Lakewood – Okay, this one isn’t scary at all but who can resist a bunch of dogs in adorable Halloween costumes? The parade is on October 21st and you can register your dog before the parade or the day of, as well as participate in the awards ceremony. And kids are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes, so your child and your dog can match and be adorable together. The Working Dead at the Flats East Bank – Are you, like me, a huge Walking Dead fan? I’m obsessed with this show and this party at Coastal Taco sounds like my kind of thing- costume contest, cash prizes, a taco eating contest, and so much more. Make sure to dress up in your best Walking Dead costume! You can go as Old Man Rick from the upcoming season 8, Michonne, Carl, or even a walker.