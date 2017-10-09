Hey Guitar Players, Check Out Tom Petty Talking About 12-String Guitars…

From the very first time I heard one in the folk boom of the early sixties I’ve always loved 12-string guitars. And then George Harrison and Roger McGuinn brought Rickenbacker electric 12-string guitars to the party with The Beatles and The Byrds and all bets were off! From there it was left to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell to carry on the Rickenbacker 12-string legacy which they did in fine fashion. In a previously unreleased interview Tom Petty talks about his electric 12-string roots and, at least for guitar players, this is pretty fascinating stuff.

Click HERE for the interview…