The correlation between the death of a beloved artist and increased album sales continued last week as Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers “Greatest Hits” soared to #2 on the charts. That’s the highest chart position ever for the album, and it was kept out of the #1 position by the first album in 15 years by Shania Twain.

“Greatest Hits” sold 84,000 units for an increase of 2,231%, and 5 other of his albums reentered the charts with similar percentages.