Vince Neil Coming To Hard Rock Rocksino

Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe Performing All The Mötley Crüe Hits



WHEN: Friday, January 12, 2018

WHERE: Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

TICKETS: On Sale Friday, October 13, 2017

(CLEVELAND, OH) – The Party’s On! The Legendary Voice of Mötley Crüe, Vince Neil! Performing all of your favorite Mötley Crüe hits on Friday, January 12 at Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park! Fans can purchase tickets beginning Friday October 13 at Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park.

Vince Neil, the legendary front man of Mötley Crüe, is an international superstar, accomplished businessman and heartfelt philanthropist. His unmistakable voice leads some of the greatest rock songs of a generation including “Wild Side”, “Shout at the Devil,” “Home Sweet Home,” “Girls, Girls, Girls,” “Dr. Feelgood,” “Kickstart My Heart,” “Same Ol’ Situation,” and many others.

Raised on the tough streets of Compton, California, Vince Neil fell in love with music as a child, developing a broad vocabulary that ranged from classic Motown to Hard Rock. As a teenager, he began performing with local bands and soon discovered both a passion for the stage and a natural talent as a singer and performer. He fronted the popular band Rock Candy before reuniting with high school buddy Tommy Lee in 1981, establishing his spot in rock and roll history with the formation of Mötley Crüe.

Mötley Crüe’s epic 34‐year run included countless multi‐platinum releases, more than 22 hit singles, 100 million albums sold and dozens of global tours with sold out arenas, inclusive of some of the largest venues in the world. The band completed “The Final Tour” on New Year’s Eve 2015, closing the book that told the story of their iconic career.