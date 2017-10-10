500 Songs That Shaped Rock & Roll

While spending some time browsing the web today, I stumbled across a list of songs that shaped the rock genre.

According to multiple reports, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s former museum curator James Henke compiled the list with the input from the museum’s staff and other music experts.

The list, which has since grown from 500 songs to 660, contains songs dating back all the way to the 1920s. You’ll find artists like The Rolling Stones, Elvis, The Beach Boys, Bruce Springsteen and, obviously, so many more.

Check the list out for yourself:

AC/DC, “Back in Black”

AC/DC, “Highway to Hell”

The Animals, “We Gotta Get Out of This Place”

Arrested Development, “Tennessee”

The B-52’s, “Rock Lobster”

Beach Boys, “California Girls”

Beach Boys, “Don’t Worry Baby”

Beach Boys, “God Only Knows”

Beach Boys, “Good Vibrations”

Beach Boys, “Surfin’ U.S.A.”

The Beastie Boys, “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (to Party)”

The Beatles, “A Day in the Life”

The Beatles, “Help!”

The Beatles, “Hey Jude”

The Beatles, “I Want to Hold Your Hand”

The Beatles, “Norwegian Wood”

The Beatles, “Strawberry Fields Forever”

The Beatles, “Yesterday”

The Big Bopper, “Chantilly Lace”

Big Brother and the Holding Company, “Piece of My Heart”

Big Star, “September Gurls”

Black Sabbath, “Iron Man”

The Byrds, “Eight Miles High”

The Byrds, “Hickory Wind”

The Byrds, “Mr. Tambourine Man”

Johnny Cash, “Folsom Prison Blues”

Johnny Cash, “I Walk the Line”

Chubby Checker, “The Twist”

Eddie Cochran, “Summertime Blues”

Joe Cocker, “With a Little Help From My Friends”

The Contours, “Do You Love Me”

Cream, “Crossroads”

Cream, “Sunshine of Your Love”

Creedence Clearwater Revival, “Fortunate Son”

Creedence Clearwater Revival, “Green River”

Creedence Clearwater Revival, “Proud Mary”

Crosby, Stills and Nash, “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes”

Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, “Ohio”

The Delmore Brothers, “Hillbilly Boogie”

Derek and the Dominos, “Layla”

Devo, “Whip It”

Bo Diddley, “Bo Diddley”

Dion and the Belmonts, “A Teenager in Love”

Duran Duran, “Hungry Like the Wolf”

Bob Dylan, “Blowin’ in the Wind”

Bob Dylan, “Like a Rolling Stone”

Bob Dylan, “Subterranean Homesick Blues”

Bob Dylan, “Tangled Up in Blue”

Bob Dylan, “The Times They Are a-Changin’”

The Eagles, “Hotel California”

The Eagles, “Take It Easy”

Duane Eddy, “Rebel Rouser”

Eurythmics, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”

The Everly Brothers, “All I Have to Do Is Dream”

The Everly Brothers, “Bye Bye Love”

The 5 Satins, “In the Still of the Night”

The Flamingos, “I Only Have Eyes for You”

Fleetwood Mac, “Go Your Own Way”

Aretha Franklin, “I Never Loved a Man (the Way I Love You)”

Aretha Franklin, “Respect”

Free, “All Right Now”

The Bobby Fuller Four, “I Fought the Law”

Guns N’ Roses, “Welcome to the Jungle”

Bill Haley and His Comets, “(We’re Gonna) Rock Around the Clock”

Richard Hell & the Voidoids, “(I Belong to the) Blank Generation”

Jimi Hendrix, “All Along the Watchtower”

The Hollies, “Bus Stop”

Buddy Holly, “Peggy Sue”

Buddy Holly and The Crickets, “That’ll Be the Day”

Tommy James and the Shondells, “Hanky Panky”

Jan & Dean, “Surf City”

Jane’s Addiction, “Been Caught Stealin’”

Jefferson Airplane, “Somebody to Love”

Jefferson Airplane, “White Rabbit”

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll”

Billy Joel, “Just the Way You Are”

The Kingsmen, “Louie Louie”

The Kinks, “A Well Respected Man”

The Kinks, “Lola”

The Kinks, “You Really Got Me”

Kiss, “Rock and Roll All Nite”

The Left Banke, “Walk Away Renee”

John Lennon, “Give Peace a Chance”

John Lennon, “Imagine”

John Lennon, “Instant Karma (We All Shine On)”

Jerry Lee Lewis, “Great Balls of Fire”

Jerry Lee Lewis, “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On”

Paul McCartney, “Maybe I’m Amazed”

Barry McGuire, “Eve of Destruction”

Don McLean, “American Pie”

Blind Willie McTell, “Statesboro Blues”

John Cougar Mellencamp, “Authority Song”

The Miracles, “Going to a Go-Go”

The Miracles, “The Tracks of My Tears”

The Miracles, “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me”

Joni Mitchell, “Help Me”

Moby Grape, “Omaha”

The Monkees, “I’m a Believer”

The Monkees, “Last Train to Clarksville”

The Moonglows, “Sincerely”

Van Morrison, “Brown Eyed Girl”

Van Morrison, “Madame George”

Van Morrison, “Moondance”

The Mothers of Invention, “Brown Shoes Don’t Make It”

Pearl Jam, “Jeremy”

The Penguins, “Earth Angel (Will You Be Mine)”

Carl Perkins, “Blue Suede Shoes”

Carl Perkins, “Matchbox”

Pinetop Perkins, “Pinetop’s Boogie Woogie”

Peter and Gordon, “A World Without Love”

Peter, Paul and Mary, “If I Had a Hammer (The Hammer Song)”

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, “American Girl”

Wilson Pickett, “In the Midnight Hour”

Pink Floyd, “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2”

Elvis Presley, “Heartbreak Hotel”

Elvis Presley, “Jailhouse Rock”

Elvis Presley, “Love Me Tender”

Elvis Presley, “Mystery Train”

Elvis Presley, “Suspicious Minds”

Elvis Presley, “That’s All Right”

Public Enemy, “Fight the Power”

Queen, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Queen Latifah, “Ladies First”

Question Mark and the Mysterians, “96 Tears”

The Young Rascals, “Good Lovin’”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Give It Away”

Otis Redding, “Shake”

Otis Redding, “(Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay”

Otis Redding, “Try a Little Tenderness”

Jimmy Reed, “Big Boss Man”

Jimmy Reed, “Bright Lights, Big City”

The Rolling Stones, “Honky Tonk Women”

The Rolling Stones, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

The Rolling Stones, “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

The Rolling Stones, “Miss You”

The Rolling Stones, “Sympathy for the Devil”

The Rolling Stones, “Time Is on My Side”

Sister Sledge, “We Are Family”

Percy Sledge, “When a Man Loves a Woman”

Sly and the Family Stone, “Dance to the Music”

Sly and the Family Stone, “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)”

Bessie Smith, “Downhearted Blues”

Huey “Piano” Smith & His Clowns, “Rockin’ Pneumonia and the Boogie-Woogie Flu”

Patti Smith, “Gloria (in Excelsis Deo)”

Bruce Springsteen, “Born to Run”

Bruce Springsteen, “Dancing in the Dark”

Bruce Springsteen, “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)”

The Standells, “Dirty Water”

The Staple Singers, “Respect Yourself”

Edwin Starr, “War”

Steely Dan, “Reelin’ in the Years”

Steppenwolf, “Born to Be Wild”

Rod Stewart, “Maggie May”

Iggy and The Stooges, “Search and Destroy”

The Stooges, “I Wanna Be Your Dog”

James Taylor, “Fire and Rain”

Television, “Little Johnny Jewel”

The Temptations, “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg”

The Temptations, “My Girl”

The Temptations, “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone”

The Turtles, “It Ain’t Me Babe”

U.T.F.O., “Roxanne, Roxanne”

U2, “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”

U2, “Pride (In the Name of Love)”

U2, “Sunday Bloody Sunday”

Ritchie Valens, “La Bamba”

Van Halen, “Jump”

Van Halen, “Runnin’ With the Devil”

Mary Wells, “My Guy”

The Who, “Baba O’Riley”

The Who, “Go to the Mirror Boy”

The Who, “My Generation”

That wast just a preview of all the great rock songs included in this exceptional list. Check out the list in its entirety here.