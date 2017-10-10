Classic Rock Almanac October 10, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Singer Steve Perry officially joined Journey 40 years ago today (October 10th, 1977).

Who was the singer Perry replaced in the band? a) Greg Rolie

b) George Tickner

c) Robert Fleishman

d) Jeff Scott Soto

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Bruce Springsteen‘s Magic debuts at number-one in Billboard — his eighth number-one album.

1979-Fleetwood Mac Day is declared in Los Angeles as the group gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1978-Steve Tyler and Joe Perry are injured when a tossed cherry bomb explodes onstage during an Aerosmith show in Philadelphia.

1978-Infinity, the first Journey album to feature singer Steve Perry, is certified platinum.

1977-The Rolling Stones start recording the Some Girls album in Paris. The sessions produce the hits “Miss You” and “Shattered.”

1976-The Sex Pistols begin recording “Anarchy in the U-K” in London.

1970-Cosmo’s Factory by Creedence Clearwater Revival begins its eighth week atop the Billboard album chart.

1970-Pink Floyd’s Atom Heart Mother is released in the UK.

1969-The Kinks release their seventh studio album, the conceptual Arthur, Or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire. It features “Victoria,” which becomes a minor hit and also helps establish the group at FM rock radio.

BIRTHDAYS