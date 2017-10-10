Epic Couple’s Fight Caught On Camera

You ever say get invited over to a couple’s house, and they had just gotten done fighting? Even if you didn’t see it you know there had been an argument of some sort because you can just smell the electric tension, burning in the air. Good thing this couple’s spat occurred in a public restaurant, because thanks to other diners who had their cell phones whipped out, it’s now a matter of public record.

Thanks to ABC 13 in Houston who give us the story HERE. Have a great day and what a waste of food 😉