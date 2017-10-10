The Daily Cut: Van Halen “Dance the Night Away”

Van Halen: “Dance the Night Away”

ALBUM: Van Halen II

YEAR: 1979

WRITERS: Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, Michael Anthony, David Lee Roth

Peaked at number-15 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Dance the Night Away” was Van Halen’s first single to crack the Top 20. David Lee Roth explains that maybe it was because they added a little flavor to it. “’Dance the Night Away’ has a little bit of a Latin kind of taste in there, which I always thought went perfect with rock and roll. Banging on a cowbell, whether it was ‘Mississippi Queen’ or ‘Down on the Corner,’ Creedence, with the cowbell. Whatever, you know, it always made sense. Toss that into the song, I thought it fit real well. And dancing is what it’s all about – at least 50 percent of all rock and roll is physical.”

David Lee Roth celebrates his 63rd birthday today (October 10th).