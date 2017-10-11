Classic Rock Almanac October 11, 2017

Atkins never sang on any records by the legendary British metal band he first fronted, but he named the band and co-wrote three songs for its debut album. What group?
a) Black Sabbath
b) Judas Priest
c) Deep Purple
d) Uriah Heep
TRIVIA
Today’s Question: British rock singer Al Atkins celebrates his 70th birthday today (October 11th).
Atkins never sang on any records by the legendary British metal band he first fronted, but he named the band and co-wrote three songs for its debut album. What group?
a) Black Sabbath
b) Judas Priest
c) Deep Purple
d) Uriah Heep
ANNIVERSARIES
2007-Billy Joel receives the Master Builder Award from The Foundation for Long Island State Parks in recognition of his entertainment achievements and efforts to protect local maritime industries.
1988-U2 release the two-disc Rattle and Hum soundtrack album.
1983-John Mellencamp‘s Uh-Huh is released.
1977-The Cure record their first demos.
1969-Bluesman Muddy Waters is seriously injured and three other people killed in a car crash near Chicago.
Greg Douglas – 68 years old
Ex-Steve Miller Band/ex-Greg Kihn Band guitarist. Born 1949.
George McCorkle – Died in 2007
The guitarist was a founding member of The Marshall Tucker Band, playing with them from 1972 through their initial break-up in 1983, and writing their first Top 40 hit, “Fire on the Mountain.” He later recorded a solo album and founded Renegades of Southern Rock with members of Wet Willie and The Outlaws. He died of cancer July 29th, 2007 at 60. Born 1946.
TRIVIA ANSWER
b) Judas Priest (Rob Halford replaced him shortly before the group recorded its debut album, Rocka Rolla)