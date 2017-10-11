Classic Rock Almanac October 11, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: British rock singer Al Atkins celebrates his 70th birthday today (October 11th).

Atkins never sang on any records by the legendary British metal band he first fronted, but he named the band and co-wrote three songs for its debut album. What group? a) Black Sabbath

b) Judas Priest

c) Deep Purple

d) Uriah Heep

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Billy Joel receives the Master Builder Award from The Foundation for Long Island State Parks in recognition of his entertainment achievements and efforts to protect local maritime industries.

1988-U2 release the two-disc Rattle and Hum soundtrack album.

1983-John Mellencamp‘s Uh-Huh is released.

1977-The Cure record their first demos.

1969-Bluesman Muddy Waters is seriously injured and three other people killed in a car crash near Chicago.

BIRTHDAYS