Indians vs. Yankees ALDS Game 5: What You Need To Know

Tonight’s game

Game 5 of the American League Divisonal Series (ALDS) is tonight (Wednesday) at Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland between the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees. With the series tied at 2-2, the winner goes on to the ALCS against the Houston Astros and the loser goes home and their season is over.

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 09: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a double to left field to score Brett Gardner #11 and Aaron Hicks #31 against Trevor Bauer #47 of the Cleveland Indians during the second inning in Game Four of the American League Divisional Series at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Parking

Find parking information here. Parking lots surrounding Progressive Field range from $5.00 to $20.00, but could be more expensive for tonight’s game.

Game time

8:08 pm EST

National Anthem

DeAngelo Graham is singing the national anthem.

First pitch

Andre “Thunder” Thornton is throwing out the first pitch before the game tonight.

Who is pitching?

The Indians are sending ace Corey Kluber out to pitch tonight, while the Yankees are going with C.C. Sabathia (who used to play for the Tribe!).

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 30: Starting pitcher Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Progressive Field on September 30, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

Ticket info?

While the game is totally SOLD OUT, you may get a chance at tickets on the secondary market on Stubhub. Here’s more information from the team below.

Indians, StubHub align for secure secondary purchasing

While Indians.com remains the best option for purchasing Indians tickets, the Indians have aligned exclusively with StubHub, the secondary ticket market leader and official re-seller of MLB.

For potential 2017 Postseason sellouts, fans who are unable to secure tickets from Indians.com are encouraged to use StubHub for the most secure purchase experience.

“StubHub provides superior and consistent service for our fans, along with the most secure purchasing option on the secondary market,” said Tim Salcer, Indians Vice President of Sales and Service. “This requirement will protect our fans who must purchase on the secondary market.”

Under this agreement, any fan who re-sells Indians Postseason tickets on a secondary site other than StubHub – and the fan who purchases those tickets – are subject to have their tickets revoked or the tickets’ bar codes canceled.

