Classic Rock Almanac October 12, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The Rolling Stones‘ Rock and Roll Circus, a never-aired British TV special, was finally released on video and album on October 12th, 1996.

Jethro Tull appeared in the show with a well-known guitarist in the lineup. Who was it? a) Steve Howe

b) Jimmy Page

c) Tony Iommi

d) Jeff Beck

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee is injured during a show in Casper, Wyoming. He suffers burns in a pyrotechnics mishap and is rushed to a local hospital.

1999-Bob Dylan appears as himself on the ABC sitcom Dharma and Greg.

1996-Nearly 28 years after it was shot, The Rolling Stones‘ Rock and Roll Circus — an unaired British TV special with Eric Clapton, The Who, John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Jethro Tull and Marianne Faithfull — is finally released on video and album.

1981-U2‘s second album, October, is released in the UK and Ireland, months before its US release.

1973-Elton John‘s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, his third straight number-one album, is certified platinum.

1969-A caller urges DJ Russ Gibb at Detroit station WKNR to play The Beatles‘ “Revolution #9” backwards. Listeners think they hear a voice saying, “Turn me on, dead man,” adding fuel to the “Paul is dead” rumors.

1968-Cheap Thrills by Big Brother and the Holding Company tops the Billboard album chart, elevating singer Janis Joplin to star status.

BIRTHDAYS