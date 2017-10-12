Classic Rock Almanac October 12, 2017

10th December 1968: Mick Jagger, the lead singer of the Rolling Stones, chatting with the drummer of the Who, Keith Moon (1947-1978, left), and the band's chief songwriter and guitarist, Pete Townshend, during the filming of the Rolling Stones 'Rock 'n' Roll Circus' at Internel Studios in Stonebridge Park, Wembley. (Photo by David Cairns/Express/Getty Images)

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The Rolling StonesRock and Roll Circus, a never-aired British TV special, was finally released on video and album on October 12th, 1996.

Jethro Tull appeared in the show with a well-known guitarist in the lineup. Who was it?

a) Steve Howe
b) Jimmy Page
c) Tony Iommi
d) Jeff Beck

 scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee is injured during a show in Casper, Wyoming. He suffers burns in a pyrotechnics mishap and is rushed to a local hospital.

1999-Bob Dylan appears as himself on the ABC sitcom Dharma and Greg.

1996-Nearly 28 years after it was shot, The Rolling StonesRock and Roll Circus — an unaired British TV special with Eric Clapton, The Who, John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Jethro Tull and Marianne Faithfull — is finally released on video and album.

1981-U2‘s second album, October, is released in the UK and Ireland, months before its US release.

1973-Elton John‘s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, his third straight number-one album, is certified platinum.

1969-A caller urges DJ Russ Gibb at Detroit station WKNR to play The Beatles‘ “Revolution #9” backwards. Listeners think they hear a voice saying, “Turn me on, dead man,” adding fuel to the “Paul is dead” rumors.

1968-Cheap Thrills by Big Brother and the Holding Company tops the Billboard album chart, elevating singer Janis Joplin to star status.

BIRTHDAYS

Jeff Keith – 59 years old
Tesla singer. Born 1958.

TRIVIA ANSWER
c) Tony Iommi


