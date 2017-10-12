The Post Season Party Is Over

I did not have a good feeling, not only before yesterday’s Game 5 against the Yankees but especially, after Indians pitcher Corey Kluber gave up his 2nd homer to some dude named Didi in the 3rd I was not feeling the Tribe’s chances of returning to the ALCS. We just let them hang around, after that momentous comeback in Game 2, the 3rd win was a given or so we all thought. Lose a 1 run squeaker in Game 3, get pretty much blown out in Game 4, game-series-set-match.

Next year? Perhaps but it’s gonna come at a price with Jay Bruce, Carlos Santana, Joe Smith, Bryan Shaw, Austin Jackson are free agents and will wanna get paid to stay here, or elsewhere.

The New York Post has a cool story HERE, about what former Yankees, now Indians relief pitcher (who’ll be here for awhile thankfully) Andrew Miller handicaps his former team’s chances in the ALCS and beyond.

Have a great day and happy Friday-Eve.