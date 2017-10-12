The Post Season Party Is Over

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 05: Andrew Miller #24 of the Cleveland Indians delivers the pitch during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees during game one of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 5, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

I did not have a good feeling, not only before yesterday’s Game 5 against the Yankees but especially, after Indians pitcher Corey Kluber gave up his 2nd homer to some dude named Didi in the 3rd I was not feeling the Tribe’s chances of returning to the ALCS. We just let them hang around, after that momentous comeback in Game 2, the 3rd win was a given or so we all thought. Lose a 1 run squeaker in Game 3, get pretty much blown out in Game 4, game-series-set-match.

Next year? Perhaps but it’s gonna come at a price with Jay Bruce, Carlos Santana, Joe Smith, Bryan Shaw, Austin Jackson are free agents and will wanna get paid to stay here, or elsewhere.

The New York Post has a cool story HERE, about what former Yankees, now Indians relief pitcher (who’ll be here for awhile thankfully) Andrew Miller handicaps his former team’s chances in the ALCS and beyond.

Have a great day and happy Friday-Eve.

 

