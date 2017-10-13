Chris V.’s AC/DC Diary: “If You Want Blood, You’ve Got It” Turns 38!

It was on this day, October 13th, 1978, when AC/DC released their 1st live album, “If You Want Blood, You’ve Got It.” All of the tracks were recorded during the 1978 world tour. Most of the album was recorded on an April 30th, 1978 show at The Apollo in Glasgow. The name of the album was an extension of Bon Scott‘s response to a reporter one day. It was at The Day On The Green Festival and a reporter asked Bon what can we expect from you? To which Bon replied, ‘Blood!’

Let’s take a look at the album:

Side One:

Riff Raff Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be Bad Boy Boogie The Jack Problem Child

Side Two

Whole Lotta Rosie Rock ‘N’ Roll Damnation High Voltage Let There Be Rock Rocker

Now, a huge treat for you! Have you ever heard a live album and wondered what the band members looked like when the song was being played? What were they doing at the time of the recording? What did the crowd look like? What did the venue look like? And most of all, wonder what it would have been like to be there? Well now my friends, you are going there! This is footage of AC/DC playing ‘Let There Be Rock‘ at The Apollo in Glasgow on the night it happened, which would be used for the album! Time to head back to April 30th, 1978! Track 4 on Side Two! Give it up for AC/DC!