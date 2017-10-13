TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Paul Simon celebrates his 76th birthday today (October 13th).
According to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s website, Simon set a record during his 2001 acceptance speech that has held to this day — bettering the previous high mark set by Garth Hudson of The Band. What was the record for?
a) most insults hurled at a former bandmate or bandmates
b) longest speech
c) most people thanked (they counted 50)
d) most mentions of his hometown
scroll down for today’s answer
ANNIVERSARIES
2010-Graham Nash meets Queen Elizabeth at London’s Buckingham Palace. He’s there to collect his Order of the British Empire medal for his charitable work and service to music.
2008-The reunited Dead and The Allman Brothers Band team up for a Barack Obama fundraiser in State College, Pennsylvania.
1980-Back in Black by AC/DC is certified platinum.
1978-Ex-Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious is arrested and arraigned for the murder of Nancy Spungen.
1973-The Rolling Stones‘ Goats Head Soup starts a four week run at number-one on Billboard‘s album chart.
1963-The term “Beatlemania” is coined by a British newspaper reporting on thousands of overeager fans — trying to get into a London theater to see the Fab Four rehearse for a TV appearance — who jam streets and tussle with police.
BIRTHDAYS
Craig Macgregor – 68 years old
Foghat bassist. Born 1949.
Rick Vito – 68 years old
Ex-Fleetwood Mac singer-guitarist. Born 1949.
Sammy Hagar – 70 years old
The singer, guitarist, tequila maker and restaurant owner has worked solo and fronted a number of bands, including The Waboritas, Chickenfoot, Van Halen and Montrose. Born 1947.
Robert Lamm – 73 years old
Chicago‘s keyboardist (since the band was founded in 1967) wrote “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is,” “Color My World,” “Saturday in the Park” and “Beginnings.” Born 1944.
Paul Simon – 76 years old
He and boyhood pal Art Garfunkel were the most famous musical duo of the ’60s. “The Sounds of Silence” was their first number-one. “Mrs. Robinson” and the Grammy-winning “Bridge Over Troubled Water” also topped the charts. His solo career has yielded numerous hit records and such monumental albums as the Grammy-winning Graceland and There Goes Rhymin’ Simon. Born 1941.
Neil Aspinall – Died in 2008
One of the small group of people referred to as “the fifth Beatle,” the band’s onetime roadie was later head of its Apple Corps company. He died of lung cancer March 23rd, 2008 at 66. Born 1941.
TRIVIA ANSWER
c) most people thanked (they counted 50)