TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Paul Simon celebrates his 76th birthday today (October 13th).

According to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s website, Simon set a record during his 2001 acceptance speech that has held to this day — bettering the previous high mark set by Garth Hudson of The Band. What was the record for? a) most insults hurled at a former bandmate or bandmates

b) longest speech

c) most people thanked (they counted 50)

d) most mentions of his hometown scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Graham Nash meets Queen Elizabeth at London’s Buckingham Palace. He’s there to collect his Order of the British Empire medal for his charitable work and service to music.

2008-The reunited Dead and The Allman Brothers Band team up for a Barack Obama fundraiser in State College, Pennsylvania.

1980-Back in Black by AC/DC is certified platinum.

1978-Ex-Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious is arrested and arraigned for the murder of Nancy Spungen.

1973-The Rolling Stones‘ Goats Head Soup starts a four week run at number-one on Billboard‘s album chart.

1963-The term “Beatlemania” is coined by a British newspaper reporting on thousands of overeager fans — trying to get into a London theater to see the Fab Four rehearse for a TV appearance — who jam streets and tussle with police.

BIRTHDAYS