According to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s website, Simon set a record during his 2001 acceptance speech that has held to this day — bettering the previous high mark set by Garth Hudson of The Band. What was the record for?

a) most insults hurled at a former bandmate or bandmates
b) longest speech
c) most people thanked (they counted 50)
d) most mentions of his hometown

scroll down for today’s answer