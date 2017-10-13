The Daily Cut: Paul Simon “Mother and Child Reunion”

Paul Simon: “Mother and Child Reunion”

ALBUM: Paul Simon



YEAR: 1968



WRITER: Paul Simon

Peaked at number-four on the Billboard Hot 100.

Paul Simon says that at this point the story of how the title “Mother and Child Reunion” came to be is fairly well known, and besides, it’s not the most interesting thing about the song to him. “A song that came from a dish in a Chinese restaurant, a chicken and egg dish. Well, the title came from it. But to me what’s significant about it is it was the first time I went to record in studios outside the U.S. to get a sound that was a non-U.S. sound. I went to record it in a ska kind of groove, and when I got to Jamaica ska had turned to reggae and so we recorded it as a reggae song.”

10 years ago today (May 23rd, 2007), Paul Simon was presented with the first Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at an all-star concert at the Warner Theater in Washington D.C.