So What Happened?

I’m watching Jimmy Donovan, the sports anchor for WKYC Channel 3 here yesterday and he spent his entire segment on this very, same question, what happened? Donovan believes the Indians were exposed for streaky hitting which plagued 8 out of the 9 batting orders. When catcher Roberto Perez is your leading hitter and not someone named Lindor, Encarcion, Kipnis, Ramirez, Santana, Bruce over the course of a 5 game ALDS.

Another reason brought up by Jimmy was so if Corey Kluber had a back injury why do you pitch him? Hence why manager Terry Francona went with Trevor Bauer in Game 1 instead of Kluber to give him another day of healing.

Respected columnist from the New York Times, David Waldstein asks the same question, what happened? HERE.

Have a great day, have an awesome weekend and see you Monday morning around 5:30 and thanks.