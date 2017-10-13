So What Happened?

Filed Under: Cleveland Indians
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians reacts against the New York Yankees in Game Four of the American League Divisional Series at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

I’m watching Jimmy Donovan, the sports anchor for WKYC Channel 3 here yesterday and he spent his entire segment on this very, same question, what happened? Donovan believes the Indians were exposed for streaky hitting which plagued 8 out of the 9 batting orders. When catcher Roberto Perez is your leading hitter and not someone named Lindor, Encarcion, Kipnis, Ramirez, Santana, Bruce over the course of a 5 game ALDS.

Another reason brought up by Jimmy was so if Corey Kluber had a back injury why do you pitch him? Hence why manager Terry Francona went with Trevor Bauer in Game 1 instead of Kluber to give him another day of healing.

Respected columnist from the New York Times, David Waldstein asks the same question, what happened? HERE.

Have a great day, have an awesome weekend and see you Monday morning around 5:30 and thanks.

More from Slats 5:30am To 10:00am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Get The New Radio.Com App
TSO: December 29, 2017
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live