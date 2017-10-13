The Difference Between DeShone Kizer And Kevin Hogan: Touch And Points

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Despite the Browns’ best efforts to make it over the last 19 years, football really isn’t that difficult.

When Hue Jackson decided to bench rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer for backup and the former fourth guy on the depth chart Kevin Hogan it’s natural to immediately ask what’s the difference between the two.

The answer might be simpler than you think.

“Hogan has a little bit more touch. Kizer is going out there and it is a straight laser,” receiver Kenny Britt said.

“There are some throws that you can’t always throw as fast as you want. There are some throws that you have to use touch, and that is something that you probably develop over time. I am not too sure because all I do is catch the ball.”

More importantly, Hogan puts points on the board.

In 3 relief appearances this season Hogan has led 5 scoring drives in 10 possessions that have resulted in 31 points. Kizer has had 48 possessions – 7 of them scoring drives, 6 of the TD variety, that have resulted in 46 points.

The Browns have scored a touchdown on each of Hogan’s first series whereas with Kizer they’ve gone 3-and-out in 4 of the 5 games with the fifth – at Indianapolis – being a 4-and-out.

Hogan’s scoring drives also happened to be the only points the team produced against the Ravens, Bengals and Jets.

Cornerback Jamar Taylor calls Hogan, “the silent assassin” because, “he really don’t say much but he always knows what he has to do. He always knows where to throw and he can use his legs. He’s just a smart guy.”

That mobility could be an asset to head coach Hue Jackson as he puts together the gameplan Sunday for the Texans.

“He is able to run around a little bit and make some plays with his legs,” Jackson said. “Sometimes you need that. Sometimes those are drive starters that give you a chance to get off on a good start offensively. Kevin is able to do whatever we need him to do.”

Left tackle Joe Thomas broke down the secret to offensive success – not specific to Hogan v Kizer – in rather simplistic terms.

“The key to having a rhythm on offense is completing passes and having positive runs,” Thomas said. “If you have negative plays, whether it is a tackle for a loss or a sack and you don’t complete passes, a lot of times that is what stops drives – and penalties. Those are the things that will stop a drive.

“If you just do something as simple as complete passes, even if they are 5 yards or 7 yards, you are just going to keep moving the sticks down the field.”

For Kizer, establishing a rhythm has been difficult and that is likely the crux behind Jackson’s decision to sit him down.