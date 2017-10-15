Chris V.’s AC/DC Diary: “74 JAILBREAK” Turns 33!

It was on this day (October 15th, 1984) when AC/DC released their mini-album, ’74 Jailbreak. The mini-album only has 5 songs on it and consists of Australian-only released tracks. Produced by Vanda & Young for Albert Productions and recorded at Albert Studios in Sydney, Australia. The album was released after ‘Flick of the Switch‘ and before ‘Fly on the Wall.’ The album did not have a supporting tour as it consisted of previously released songs on other albums. Let’s take a look at the album:

Jailbreak You Ain’t Got a Hold On Me Show Business Soul Stripper Baby, Please Don’t Go

Here is a video of the title track, ‘Jailbreak.’