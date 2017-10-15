Classic Rock Almanac October 15, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Runnin’ Down a Dream, the Peter Bogdanovich documentary about Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, debuts in 30 theaters across the U.S.

2006-CBGB — the legendary New York punk club that gave rise to Patti Smith, The Ramones, Blondie, Talking Heads, Television and many others — closes its doors.

2000-Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith attend a lecture by former Beatles producer George Martin at Harvard University. Martin produced Aerosmith’s 1978 version of “Come Together.”

1996-Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee is charged with attacking a cameraman taking pictures of him and his wife, Pamela Anderson Lee, outside an LA club.

1983-With “Everyday I Write the Book” reaching number-38 in Billboard, Elvis Costello and the Attractions have their first and, in fact, only-Top 40 success in the U-S.

1980-Keith Richards goes to see a Broadway show: The Elephant Man, starring David Bowie.

1980-Panorama, containing the Top 40 single “Touch and Go,” becomes The Cars‘ third straight platinum album.

1974-Alice Cooper‘s Greatest Hits is certified gold.

1972-Paul McCartney agrees to write the theme for the “James Bond” movie Live and Let Die.

1966-Original Jefferson Airplane lead singer Signe Anderson performs with them for the last time at the Fillmore Auditorium in San Francisco. They’ll debut her replacement, Grace Slick, at the same venue the next night.

BIRTHDAYS

Shane Fogerty – 26 years old

The first child of John Fogerty and his second wife, Julie, now plays in the band Hearty Har with his younger brother Tyler and occasionally accompanies his dad in concert. Born 1991.