TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Grateful Dead singer and guitarist Bob Weir celebrates his 70th birthday today (October 16th). Weir has played in a number of post-Grateful Dead groups with one or more of his former bandmates. Can you name one that only had two ex-Grateful Dead members in it?

Stumped? Here are a few hints.

The band lasted five years — from 2009 through 2014.

It was named after a bus that had both literary and musical connections.

The other Grateful Dead member in it was bassist Phil Lesh.

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel co-headline a fundraiser for presidential candidate Barack Obama at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

1999-David Bowie is made a Commander of Arts and Literature in France.

1992-Eric Clapton, Ron Wood, John Mellencamp, George Harrison are among the stars at a Bob Dylan tribute concert at Madison Square Garden. Sinead O’Connor is booed off by a crowd angry that she had torn up a photo of The Pope on Saturday Night Live two weeks earlier.

1979-Fleetwood Mac releases Tusk, the follow-up to the hugely successful Rumours.

1972-Creedence Clearwater Revival announce that the band has broken up. The first rift had occurred a year earlier, when guitarist Tom Fogerty quit.

1971-John Lennon and Yoko Ono settle in New York, moving into an apartment owned by Lovin’ Spoonful drummer Joe Butler at 105 Bank Street in Greenwich Village.

1966-Replacing Signe Anderson, who left to have a baby, Grace Slick does her first show with Jefferson Airplane, at the Fillmore West in San Francisco.

1964-19 year old Rod Stewart releases his first solo single in the U.K. It’s a cover of the Sonny Boy Williamson (the First) blues classic “Good Morning, Little Schoolgirl.” The bass player on it is future Led Zeppelin member John Paul Jones.

