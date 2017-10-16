TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Grateful Dead singer and guitarist Bob Weir celebrates his 70th birthday today (October 16th). Weir has played in a number of post-Grateful Dead groups with one or more of his former bandmates. Can you name one that only had two ex-Grateful Dead members in it?
Stumped? Here are a few hints.
- The band lasted five years — from 2009 through 2014.
- It was named after a bus that had both literary and musical connections.
- The other Grateful Dead member in it was bassist Phil Lesh.
ANNIVERSARIES
2008-Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel co-headline a fundraiser for presidential candidate Barack Obama at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom.
1999-David Bowie is made a Commander of Arts and Literature in France.
1992-Eric Clapton, Ron Wood, John Mellencamp, George Harrison are among the stars at a Bob Dylan tribute concert at Madison Square Garden. Sinead O’Connor is booed off by a crowd angry that she had torn up a photo of The Pope on Saturday Night Live two weeks earlier.
1979-Fleetwood Mac releases Tusk, the follow-up to the hugely successful Rumours.
1972-Creedence Clearwater Revival announce that the band has broken up. The first rift had occurred a year earlier, when guitarist Tom Fogerty quit.
1971-John Lennon and Yoko Ono settle in New York, moving into an apartment owned by Lovin’ Spoonful drummer Joe Butler at 105 Bank Street in Greenwich Village.
1966-Replacing Signe Anderson, who left to have a baby, Grace Slick does her first show with Jefferson Airplane, at the Fillmore West in San Francisco.
1964-19 year old Rod Stewart releases his first solo single in the U.K. It’s a cover of the Sonny Boy Williamson (the First) blues classic “Good Morning, Little Schoolgirl.” The bass player on it is future Led Zeppelin member John Paul Jones.
BIRTHDAYS
Flea (Michael Balzary) – 55 years old
Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist. Born 1962.
Bob Weir – 70 years old
The singer-guitarist co-founded The Grateful Dead. Since that band ended, he has carried on in The Dead, Ratdog and Furthur. Born 1947.
C.F. “Fred” Turner – 74 years old
He’s the bassist in Bachman-Turner Overdrive, the Canadian band that hit number-one in the U.S. with the stuttering “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.” Though “Taking Care of Business” didn’t chart as high, it’s their best-known song and has been used in numerous radio and TV commercials. Turner bought the rights to the group name from Randy Bachman and led a version of it for a while. Recently, they worked together as Bachman & Turner. Born 1943.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Furthur