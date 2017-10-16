Joni Mitchell: Reckless Daughter…

I guess you could say this about most artists, but you either “get them” (or continue to try and get them) or you don’t; and this may be the case for Joni Mitchell more than most. I’ve always been a huge fan and her 1972 album, “For The Roses”, is one of my two or three favorite albums of all-time. Now I’m relatively sure it was never her goal to be pigeon-holed as the high priestess of the “confessional-songwriter” kingdom but that is pretty much the conventional (and lazy) wisdom that usually ends up in the first paragraph of any article written about her. But the lady, and her music, have been far more than that.

She is famous for many things: being one of our best songwriters ever, being romantically involved with a long line of singer/songwriters, being one of the greatest chain smokers of all time, the inventor of many strange and beautiful guitar tunings, and definitely for not suffering fools. And you can read all about it in a brand new biography, “Reckless Daughter: A Portrait Of Joni Mitchell” by David Yaffe. Click HERE to read the article about it…