Chris V.’s AC/DC Diary: “Black Ice” Turns 9!

Filed Under: AC/DC
Malcolm Young (L) and Angus Young of AC/DC perform during their "Black Ice" Tour Opener on October 28, 2008 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Black Ice

Black Ice

It was on this day (October 17th, 2008) when AC/DC released their 15th International album, “Black Ice.”

I remember standing in line to get one of the first copies.  It was a big deal too because they hadn’t put out any new material in 8 years!  The last new material that they came out with was all the way back in 2000 when they released “Stiff Upper Lip.”

Of course the “Black Ice” album and tour would be one of the largest campaign’s ever and AC/DC would not disappoint! The “Black Ice” tour would last 3 months short of 2 years, starting with their first show in Wilkes-Barre, PA on October 26th, 2008.  And ending with their last show on June 28th, 2010 in Bilbao, Spain.  In all, AC/DC would do 168 performances in 29 countries, the most out of any of their other tours, and they would end up performing in front of 5 million people.

Their performance in Cleveland was on January 5th, 2009 at the Q. Let’s take a look at the album:

  1. Rock N Roll Train
  2. Skies on Fire
  3. Big Jack
  4. Anything Goes
  5. War Machine
  6. Smash N Grab
  7. Spoilin’ For a Fight
  8. Wheels
  9. Decibel
  10. Stormy May Day
  11. She Likes Rock N Roll
  12. Money Made
  13. Rock N Roll Dream
  14. Rocking All the Way
  15. Black Ice

Here is AC/DC performing “Hells Bells” in Argentina during the Black Ice tour.  It would eventually be part of the “Live At River Plate” album. Enjoy!

 

More from Chris V.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Get The New Radio.Com App
TSO: December 29, 2017
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live