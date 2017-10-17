Chris V.’s AC/DC Diary: “Black Ice” Turns 9!

It was on this day (October 17th, 2008) when AC/DC released their 15th International album, “Black Ice.”

I remember standing in line to get one of the first copies. It was a big deal too because they hadn’t put out any new material in 8 years! The last new material that they came out with was all the way back in 2000 when they released “Stiff Upper Lip.”

Of course the “Black Ice” album and tour would be one of the largest campaign’s ever and AC/DC would not disappoint! The “Black Ice” tour would last 3 months short of 2 years, starting with their first show in Wilkes-Barre, PA on October 26th, 2008. And ending with their last show on June 28th, 2010 in Bilbao, Spain. In all, AC/DC would do 168 performances in 29 countries, the most out of any of their other tours, and they would end up performing in front of 5 million people.

Their performance in Cleveland was on January 5th, 2009 at the Q. Let’s take a look at the album:

Rock N Roll Train Skies on Fire Big Jack Anything Goes War Machine Smash N Grab Spoilin’ For a Fight Wheels Decibel Stormy May Day She Likes Rock N Roll Money Made Rock N Roll Dream Rocking All the Way Black Ice

Here is AC/DC performing “Hells Bells” in Argentina during the Black Ice tour. It would eventually be part of the “Live At River Plate” album. Enjoy!