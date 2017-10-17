Classic Rock Almanac October 17, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical opened at the Public Theater in New York 50 years ago today (October 17th, 1967). Which classic rock band had its second Top Five hit with a song from Hair two years later.

Stumped? Here are a few hints.

The song from Hair they covered has a pair of antonyms in its title. [“Easy to Be Hard”]

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-Foo Fighters‘ Sonic Highways musical geography series debuts on HBO with an hour devoted to the Chicago scene .

2005-Bruce Springsteen joins U2 onstage in Philadelphia, playing guitar and trading vocals with Bono on “People Get Ready.”

2000-The piano on which John Lennon composed “Imagine” sells at auction for over two-million dollars to an unidentified buyer who turns out to be George Michael.

1986-Sid and Nancy, the Alex Cox-directed bio-pic about Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen, opens nationally.

1970-Eric Clapton releases “After Midnight.”

1963-The Beatles use four-track equipment for the first time. At Abbey Road, they do both sides of their next single, “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “This Boy,” and also work on “You Really Got a Hold on Me.” The single will introduce them to America two-and-a-half-months later.

BIRTHDAYS