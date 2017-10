Ric Ocasek went to Maple Hts High, Ben Orr went to Valley Forge, the inductions are in Cleveland. This should be a layup, but Ocasek doesn’t think that The Cars will make it into the Rock Hall this year. He cites the made for TV format of the inductions as one of the issues that will prevent them.

Even if they didn’t have Cleveland ties, The Cars still belong in the Hall. It’s just a shame that their place is likely to be taken by a group of musically devoid rappers.