The Daily Cut: The Doobie Brothers “Listen to the Music”

Filed Under: The Daily Cut, the doobie brothers, Tom Johnston

The Doobie Brothers: “Listen to the Music”

ALBUM: Toulouse Street

YEAR: 1972

WRITER: Tom Johnston

Peaked at number-11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The late Doobie Brothers drummer Mike Hossack said in the ’90s that he thought he was the first band member to hear Tom Johnston’s song “Listen to the Music.” Here how he recalled the circumstances. “Tommy called me, laying in his bed, playing an acoustic guitar, and said, ‘Mike, check it out. What do you think about this? I’m going to bring this song to rehearsal tomorrow.’ And he just strummed, y’know, that rhythm strum that he does and he mumbled [sings] ’Mmm-mumblin’ stuff,’ y’know, just the basic melody. And I said, ‘It’s perfect, man. Don’t change a word. [Laughs] Bring it to rehearsal like that tomorrow and we’ll give it to the band.’ And that’s the first time I heard it.”

The late Doobie Brothers drummer Mike Hossack would’ve turned 71 today (October 17th).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Get The New Radio.Com App
TSO: December 29, 2017
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live