2017 Trick-Or-Treat Times For Northeast Ohio

Thanks to WKYC.com, here is a list of local trick or treat times for Northeast Ohio. If you don’t see your community make sure to check WKYC for an updated list.
- Akron: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.
- Alliance: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
- Amherst: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Ashland: Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6-7:00 p.m.
- Ashtabula: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.
- Auburn Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Aurora: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Austintown Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Avon: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Avon Lake: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Bainbridge Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Barberton: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.
- Bath Township: Sunday, Oct. 29: 5-7 p.m. Annual fire department Halloween party from 6-8 p.m. at Fire Station #1.
- Bay Village: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Bedford: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Bentleyville: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Berea: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Boardman: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
- Boston Heights: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Bowling Green: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6:30-8 p.m. Downtown trick-or-treat is Thursday, Oct. 26 from 4-6 p.m.
- Brecksville: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Brimfield: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.
- Broadview Heights: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Brook Park: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Brooklyn: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Brooklyn Heights: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Brunswick: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Bucyrus: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
- Canal Fulton: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Canfield: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Canton: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.
- Carrollton: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
- Chagrin Falls: Tuesday Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Chardon: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Chippewa Lake: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Cleveland: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Cleveland Heights: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Copley: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.
- Crestline: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 2-4 p.m. Scary business trick-or-treat will be held downtown from 4-5 p.m. on the same day.
- Cuyahoga Falls: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
- Cuyahoga Heights: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Dover: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
- Doylestown: Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5:30-7 p.m.
- East Sparta: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The fire department’s annual Halloween party follows immediately after trick-or-treat.
- Elyria: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. Annual Halloween parade on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.
- Euclid: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Fairlawn: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.
- Fairview Park: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Garfield Heights: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Garrettsville: Tuesday, Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.
- Geneva: Sunday, Oct. 29 4-6 p.m.
- Glenwillow: Tuesday, Oct. 29 6-8 p.m.
- Grafton: Tuesday, Oct. 31 6- 7:30 p.m.
- Green: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
- Hartville: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.
- Highland Heights: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Hiram: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
- Hudson: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Huron: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
- Independence: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Jackson Township: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.
- Kent: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.
- Kirtland: Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Lakemore: Saturday, Oct. 28 5-7 p.m.
- Lakewood: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Lorain: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.