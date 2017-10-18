2017 Trick-Or-Treat Times For Northeast Ohio

Trick or Treat (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Thanks to WKYC.com, here is a list of local trick or treat times for Northeast Ohio. If you don’t see your community make sure to check WKYC for an updated list.

  • Akron: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.
  • Alliance: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
  • Amherst: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Ashland: Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6-7:00 p.m.
  • Ashtabula: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.
  • Auburn Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Aurora: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Austintown Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Avon: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Avon Lake: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Bainbridge Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Barberton: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.
  • Bath Township: Sunday, Oct. 29: 5-7 p.m. Annual fire department Halloween party from 6-8 p.m. at Fire Station #1.
  • Bay Village: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Bedford: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Bentleyville: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Berea: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Boardman: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
  • Boston Heights: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Bowling Green: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6:30-8 p.m. Downtown trick-or-treat is Thursday, Oct. 26 from 4-6 p.m.
  • Brecksville: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Brimfield: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.
  • Broadview Heights: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Brook Park: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Brooklyn: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Brooklyn Heights: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Brunswick: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Bucyrus: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
  • Canal Fulton: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Canfield: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Canton: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.
  • Carrollton: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Chagrin Falls: Tuesday Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Chardon: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Chippewa Lake: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Cleveland: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Cleveland Heights: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Copley: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.
  • Crestline: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 2-4 p.m. Scary business trick-or-treat will be held downtown from 4-5 p.m. on the same day.
  • Cuyahoga Falls: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Cuyahoga Heights: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Dover: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Doylestown: Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5:30-7 p.m.
  • East Sparta: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The fire department’s annual Halloween party follows immediately after trick-or-treat.
  • Elyria: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. Annual Halloween parade on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.
  • Euclid: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Fairlawn: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.
  • Fairview Park: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Garfield Heights: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Garrettsville: Tuesday, Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.
  • Geneva: Sunday, Oct. 29 4-6 p.m.
  • Glenwillow: Tuesday, Oct. 29 6-8 p.m.
  • Grafton: Tuesday, Oct. 31 6- 7:30 p.m.
  • Green: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Hartville: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.
  • Highland Heights: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Hiram: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
  • Hudson: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Huron: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
  • Independence: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Jackson Township: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.
  • Kent: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.
  • Kirtland: Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Lakemore: Saturday, Oct. 28 5-7 p.m.
  • Lakewood: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Lorain: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Listen Live