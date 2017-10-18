2017 Trick-Or-Treat Times For Northeast Ohio

Thanks to WKYC.com, here is a list of local trick or treat times for Northeast Ohio. If you don’t see your community make sure to check WKYC for an updated list.

Akron: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.

Alliance: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Amherst: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Ashland: Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6-7:00 p.m.

Ashtabula: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.

Auburn Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Aurora: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Austintown Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Avon: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Avon Lake: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Bainbridge Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Barberton: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.

Bath Township: Sunday, Oct. 29: 5-7 p.m. Annual fire department Halloween party from 6-8 p.m. at Fire Station #1.

Bay Village: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Bedford: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Bentleyville: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Berea: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Boardman: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Boston Heights: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Bowling Green: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6:30-8 p.m. Downtown trick-or-treat is Thursday, Oct. 26 from 4-6 p.m.

Brecksville: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Brimfield: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.

Broadview Heights: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Brook Park: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Brooklyn: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Brooklyn Heights: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Brunswick: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Bucyrus: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Canal Fulton: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Canfield: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Canton: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.

Carrollton: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Chagrin Falls: Tuesday Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Chardon: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Chippewa Lake: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Cleveland: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Cleveland Heights: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Copley: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.

Crestline: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 2-4 p.m. Scary business trick-or-treat will be held downtown from 4-5 p.m. on the same day.

Cuyahoga Falls: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Cuyahoga Heights: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Dover: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Doylestown: Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5:30-7 p.m.

East Sparta: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The fire department’s annual Halloween party follows immediately after trick-or-treat.

Elyria: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. Annual Halloween parade on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.

Euclid: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Fairlawn: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.

Fairview Park: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Garfield Heights: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Garrettsville: Tuesday, Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.

Geneva: Sunday, Oct. 29 4-6 p.m.

Glenwillow: Tuesday, Oct. 29 6-8 p.m.

Grafton: Tuesday, Oct. 31 6- 7:30 p.m.

Green: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Hartville: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.

Highland Heights: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Hiram: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Hudson: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Huron: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Independence: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Jackson Township: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.

Kent: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.

Kirtland: Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Lakemore: Saturday, Oct. 28 5-7 p.m.

Lakewood: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Lorain: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

