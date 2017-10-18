An Ugly Break

Instead of the return of Kyrie Irving in a Boston uniform to The Q last night all everyone is talking about is this really nasty break, Celtics forward Gordon Hayward suffered in the 1st quarter during last night’s game. I can’t watch it. Every time it comes on the TV I just turn my head and wince. Jeff Thomas had a great point about this, remember when then Boston forward Kelly Olynyk practically ripped out the arm of Kevin Love a couple of years ago in the playoffs? Nobody wanted to know how Love was doing, would he be okay. But after last night’s gruesome leg injury, Cavs players sent out the good vibes to Hayward.

Thanks to NBA.com, HERE is the story and video of it if you can stand it. Oh by the way, Cavs won 102-99.

