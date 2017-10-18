An Ugly Break

Filed Under: Boston Celtics, cleveland cavaliers, gordon hayward, nba.com
Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Instead of the return of Kyrie Irving in a Boston uniform to The Q last night all everyone is talking about is this really nasty break, Celtics forward Gordon Hayward suffered in the 1st quarter during last night’s game. I can’t watch it. Every time it comes on the TV I just turn my head and wince. Jeff Thomas had a great point about this, remember when then Boston forward Kelly Olynyk practically ripped out the arm of Kevin Love a couple of years ago in the playoffs? Nobody wanted to know how Love was doing, would he be okay. But after last night’s gruesome leg injury, Cavs players sent out the good vibes to Hayward.

Thanks to NBA.com, HERE is the story and video of it if you can stand it. Oh by the way, Cavs won 102-99.

Have a great day.

http://www.nba.com/article/2017/10/17/celtics-gordon-hayward-suffers-lower-left-leg-injury#/

More from Slats 5:30am To 10:00am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

North Coast BeatleFest December 9, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Get The New Radio.Com App
TSO: December 29, 2017

Listen Live