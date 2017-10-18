Chris V.’s AC/DC Diary: AC/DC Rocks Cleveland 38 Years Ago Today!

It was on this day (October 18th, 1979) when AC/DC played at Public Hall in Cleveland, Ohio! AC/DC was on their “Highway To Hell” tour and would play Public Hall on a Thursday night.

This would be the last performance in Cleveland by lead singer Bon Scott. Bon passed away on February 19th, 1980. It was the first time that AC/DC played at Public Hall. They would play there again (October 1, 1980), but with Brain Johnson as the lead singer on the “Back in Black” tour. It was the 6th performance of AC/DC in Cleveland. They have played in Cleveland a total of 20 times since their first performance all the way back to August 12th, 1977 when they played at The Cleveland Convention Center . Bon played more shows in Cleveland than in any other U.S. city.

Set list:

Live Wire Shot Down in Flames Hell Ain’t a Bad Place to be Sin City Problem Child Bad Boy Boogie The Jack Highway To Hell Whole Lotta Rosie Rocker If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) Let There Be Rock

Line up:

Angus Young – Lead Guitar

– Lead Guitar Malcolm Young – Rhythm Guitar

– Rhythm Guitar Bon Scott – Lead Vocals

– Lead Vocals Cliff WIlliams – Bass

– Bass Phil Rudd – Drums

Supported by: Pat Traverse

Tickets: $7.50/$8.50

How about those ticket prices! Well, unless anybody out there took a video camera to the show that night, and they want to give me a copy of the VHS tape, no footage. But, a great video here of the guys rocking it out in Paris later on in the year(December 2nd) for the movie “Let There Be Rock” this is “Shot Down in Flames.”