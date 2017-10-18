Classic Rock Almanac October 18, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The late rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Chuck Berry would have been 91 years old today (October 18th). Which British Invasion band admitted its only number-one hit came about because when it opened for Berry it couldn’t “out-rock” him, so it needed to find a set closer that was dramatic and different?

Stumped? Here are a few hints.

They hailed from Newcastle, England and their debut album actually did feature two Chuck Berry covers.

Their chart-topping single was actually a traditional folk song that Bob Dylan had recorded just two years earlier.

had recorded just two years earlier. In 1970, their singer recorded the first of three albums with the L.A. group War.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-Bono visits the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee to collect the International Freedom Award for promoting greater Western involvement in improving medical care and reducing poverty in Africa.

1986-Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac marries a much younger keyboardist, Eddy Quintella.

1974-Mott the Hoople release their final single, “Saturday Gigs,” in the U-K. Their only recording with Mick Ronson on guitar, it won’t appear in the U-S until a Greatest Hits album is released a year later.

1974-The Rolling Stones release It’s Only Rock and Roll.

1973-David Bowie begins three days of filming for his 1980 Floor Showat London’s Marquee Club. With appearances by Marianne Faithfull and The Troggs, it is later shown on NBC’s Midnight Special.

1968-In its first London appearance, Led Zeppelin — back to being billed as The New Yardbirds for one last time — plays the first of two shows at the Marquee Club. 1966-The Jimi Hendrix Experience plays its first big gig, before an audience of 14,500 at the Olympic Theater in Paris. The U-K press calls Jimi “the wild man of pop.” 1966-The Who, done up in pop-art costumes and equipped with smoke bombs and other stage devices, tape a TV appearance on Britain’s Ready Steady Go! The 16-minute segment airs the following Friday. 1957-Paul McCartney plays his first gig with The Quarrymen at Liverpool’s Conservative Club.

BIRTHDAYS