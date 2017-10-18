The Daily Cut: The Rolling Stones “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (But I Like It)”

The Rolling Stones: “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (But I Like It)”

ALBUM: It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll

YEAR: 1974

WRITERS: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards

Peaked at number-16 on the Billboard Hot 100

“It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll” is the title track of Stones guitarist Mick Taylor‘s last album with the band. And while he appears in the video for it, he doesn’t play on it — that’s his future replacement, Ronnie Wood, on acoustic, while Keith Richards handles the electric. Wood is also said to have co-written it, though he never got credited for it. Mick Taylor gives his impression of the song. “I think Mick Jagger actually sat down and consciously said to himself, ‘I’m going to write a commercial rock ‘n’ roll song,’ because I can actually remember him alluding to a couple of other bands that had hit singles out at the time with that kind of feel. Mick’s a bit like that, he thinks that way. He’s very conscious of what he feels has to be done. I think he really wanted to write a classic sort of rock ‘n’ rock song. I always felt that that was a parody of a rock ‘n’ roll song.”

The Rolling Stones released their It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll album on October 18th, 1974.