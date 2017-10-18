The Top 100 Scary Movies Of All Time

Are you looking for a good scary movie to watch in preparation for Halloween? Well look no further, because Rotten Tomatoes has put together a list of the top 100 horror movies of all time.

It’s a pretty solid list, consisting of classics such as Psycho (#3), Halloween (#35), and A Nightmare on Elm Street (#43). But the list also has newer movies on there, like 2017’s IT (#41), 2013’s The Conjuring (#67), and even the 2017 Netflix original adaption of Gerald’s Game (#85).

Check out the full list here and see how many of these scary movies you’ve seen!