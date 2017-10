ZZ Top’s bassist Dusty Hill is the latest classic rocker that is being seen by more doctors than concert goers lately. The “little ‘ol band from Texas” has “temporarily suspended” the remainder of their tour so that Dusty can recover from a “tummy ailment”.

They made the announcement in their own folksy way, and it doesn’t sound life threatening, but hang in there Dusty, we’ve lost too many great talents already.