The Daily Cut: Alice Cooper “School’s Out”

Alice Cooper: “School’s Out”

ALBUM: School’s Out

YEAR: 1972

WRITERS: Alice Cooper, Michael Bruce, Glen Buxton, Dennis Dunaway, Neal Smith

Peaked at number-seven on the Billboard Hot 100.

“School’s Out” was the highest charting single by the original Alice Cooper band. Alice says that finding the right subject matter certainly didn’t hurt its chances of success. “’School’s Out’ is the national anthem. I mean, what’s the happiest day of the year? What is the most joyous moment? It’s 2:59 on the last day of school when that clock goes tick, ‘Yes! It’s over! You know I mean you get this rush of three months of freedom.”

Original Alice Cooper lead guitarist Glen Buxton passed away 10 years ago today (October 19th, 2007) at age of complications from pneumonia.