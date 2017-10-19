The Daily Cut: Alice Cooper “School’s Out”

Filed Under: Alice Cooper, Dennis Dunaway, Glen Buxton, Michael Bruce, Neal Smith, The Daily Cut

Alice Cooper: “School’s Out”

ALBUM: School’s Out

YEAR: 1972

WRITERS: Alice Cooper, Michael Bruce, Glen Buxton, Dennis Dunaway, Neal Smith

Peaked at number-seven on the Billboard Hot 100.

“School’s Out” was the highest charting single by the original Alice Cooper band. Alice says that finding the right subject matter certainly didn’t hurt its chances of success. “’School’s Out’ is the national anthem. I mean, what’s the happiest day of the year? What is the most joyous moment? It’s 2:59 on the last day of school when that clock goes tick, ‘Yes! It’s over! You know I mean you get this rush of three months of freedom.”

Original Alice Cooper lead guitarist Glen Buxton passed away 10 years ago today (October 19th, 2007) at age of complications from pneumonia.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Get Your 98.5 WNCX & 92.3 The Fan Station Gear Here
North Coast BeatleFest December 9, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live