Billy Joel Is Going To Be A Dad… Again!

(Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Billy Joel, who just celebrated his 68th birthday earlier this year, is expecting child number three. He confirmed to The Belfast Telegraph that he and his wife, Alexis, are due next month.

Alexis, Joel’s fourth wife, gave birth to Joel’s second child, Della Rose, in August 2015 and will soon give the Piano Man his third child. He and his ex-wife, Christie Brinkley, also have a daughter, Alexa Ray, who was born in 1985.

If Joel keeps up this pattern, he’ll soon be giving Mick Jagger a run for his money!

