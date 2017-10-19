Browns Notes: Kenny Britt Remembers The Titans, Hopes To Face Them This Week

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Browns receiver Kenny Britt has some added incentive to get healthy in time for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Revenge.

Alright, so it might not be that dramatic but the premise remains – Britt admitted that the opportunity to face the Titans has his attention to do whatever it takes to be active Sunday.

“Yeah, a little bit more focus, a little more preparation and a little pep in my step this week,” Britt said. “Probably going to get into the training room a lot earlier than I used to for the last couple of weeks to tell you the truth. Just to get out there and be able to play, especially with that guy on the other side of me, Jason McCourty. I know he is fired up and ready to go, too.”

Britt signed with the Rams as an unrestricted free agent in 2014 before getting a 4-year $32.5 million with $17 million guaranteed from the Browns this offseason.

Britt, who was selected 30th overall in the 2009 NFL Draft by Tennessee where he played his first 5 seasons, has had to watch the last 2 weeks due to separate knee and groin injuries which have forced him to be inactive.

“I’m getting closer, making strides day by day to tell you the truth,” Britt said prior to Wednesday’s practice. “Hopefully, I am able to go on Sunday because this will be the first time I will ever get to play against the team that drafted me.”

Healthy Hamstring – Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota doesn’t seem concerned about his hamstring, even coming off a short week following Monday night’s win over the Colts.

“Feels good. A few extra days of rest and [I’m] feeling good,” Mariota said.

Titans head coach Mike Mularkey echoed his quarterback’s feelings.

“There are no restrictions today with him,” Mularkey said. “We are game planning like he is back to himself. He feels really good.”

Mariota has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 1,098 yards with 4 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He’s also added 116 yards rushing and 3 more touchdowns on the ground.

Happy Anniversary – This week marks the 5-year anniversary of Jimmy and Dee Haslam receiving unanimous approval to buy the Browns from NFL owners.

The Browns are on their fourth head coach and fourth general manager under the Haslams, who have also fired a CEO and team president, and the team has gone 19-60 while using 11 different starting quarterbacks.

A source told 92.3 The Fan Wednesday that since selling the team, former owner Randy Lerner hasn’t watched or even read about the Browns.

Dallas Draft – With the Browns well on their way to winning the top pick in the NFL Draft once again, the NFL announced Wednesday that the 2018 Draft will be held in Dallas, Texas. Well, actually at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Browns in conjunction with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission submitted a bid to host the 2019 and 2020 NFL Drafts in August.

Injury Report – DNP: S Jabrill Peppers (toe), LT Joe Thomas (knee/rest) LB James Burgess (knee); LIMITED: WR Kenny Britt (knee/groin), DL Jamie Meder (toe), DT Danny Shelton (ankle), CB Jamar Taylor (knee); FULL: QB Kevin Hogan (ribs), TE Randall Telfer (knee).