TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Doobie Brothers singer-guitarist Patrick Simmons celebrates his 69th birthday today. Simmons was the sole writer of the Doobies’ first number-one hit. What song was it?
Stumped? Here are a few hints.
- It appears on the Doobies’ fourth album, What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits.
- Simmons has said that the song’s first verse was inspired by Mark Twain‘s Huckleberry Finn and Tom Sawyer.
- Much of the rest of the lyrics came from his visits to New Orleans, including listening to Dixieland jazz there.
ANNIVERSARIES
2004-Rod Stewart releases Stardust, the third volume of standards in his Great American Songbook series.
2000-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum unveils Lennon: His Life and Work. Yoko Ono contributes many artifacts to the exhibit, including drawings, the bed he slept in and the glasses he wore the night he was killed.
1997-Original Alice Cooper guitarist Glen Buxton dies at age 49.
1984-Aerosmith‘s 1976 album Rocks is certified double-platinum.
1981-Evolution, the second Journey album to feature lead singer Steve Perry, is certified platinum.
1979-Styx release Cornerstone, which contains what will be the band’s only chart-topping single, “Babe.” The album reaches double-platinum status.
1979-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release their third album, Damn the Torpedoes.
1973-David Bowie releases Pin-Ups, an album of covers of his favorite English rock songs from the mid-’60s.
1968-Small Faces singer-guitarist Steve Marriott invites guitarist-singer Peter Frampton of The Herd to join the Small Faces at a London performance, setting the stage for Humble Pie, the group Marriott and Frampton later leave their respective groups to form.
BIRTHDAYS
Patrick Simmons – 69 years old
The singer-guitarist is the only member of The Doobie Brothers to remain in the lineup from the very beginning. He wrote their first number-one hit, “Black Water.” Born 1948.
Keith Reid – 71 years old
He wrote all the lyrics for Procol Harum. Born 1946.
Peter Tosh (Winston Hubert McIntosh) – Died in 1987
The ex-Wailers/solo singer-guitarist was shot and killed during a robbery at his home in Jamaica September 11th, 1987. He was 42. Born 1944.
TRIVIA ANSWER
“Black Water”