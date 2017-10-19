TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Doobie Brothers singer-guitarist Patrick Simmons celebrates his 69th birthday today. Simmons was the sole writer of the Doobies’ first number-one hit. What song was it?

Stumped? Here are a few hints.

It appears on the Doobies’ fourth album, What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits .

. Simmons has said that the song’s first verse was inspired by Mark Twain ‘s Huckleberry Finn and Tom Sawyer .

‘s and . Much of the rest of the lyrics came from his visits to New Orleans, including listening to Dixieland jazz there.

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-Rod Stewart releases Stardust, the third volume of standards in his Great American Songbook series.

2000-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum unveils Lennon: His Life and Work. Yoko Ono contributes many artifacts to the exhibit, including drawings, the bed he slept in and the glasses he wore the night he was killed.

1997-Original Alice Cooper guitarist Glen Buxton dies at age 49.

1984-Aerosmith‘s 1976 album Rocks is certified double-platinum.

1981-Evolution, the second Journey album to feature lead singer Steve Perry, is certified platinum.

1979-Styx release Cornerstone, which contains what will be the band’s only chart-topping single, “Babe.” The album reaches double-platinum status.

1979-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release their third album, Damn the Torpedoes.

1973-David Bowie releases Pin-Ups, an album of covers of his favorite English rock songs from the mid-’60s.

1968-Small Faces singer-guitarist Steve Marriott invites guitarist-singer Peter Frampton of The Herd to join the Small Faces at a London performance, setting the stage for Humble Pie, the group Marriott and Frampton later leave their respective groups to form.