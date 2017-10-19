Phil Collins Never Wanted To Sing For Genesis

LONDON - JULY 07: Phil Collins of British rock group Genesis performs on stage during the Live Earth concert held at Wembley Stadium on July 7, 2007 in London. Live Earth is a 24-hour, 7-continent concert series taking place on 7/7/07, bringing together more than 100 music artists and 2 billion people to trigger a global movement to solve the climate crisis. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Phil Collins preferred drumming for Genesis, not singing lead. Now Phil is on a solo tour and he had to choose between his sons to drum for him. Tough choice, one son is 16 the other 49. He chose the 16 year old to give him a big break, as the older son is already well established.

Great interview HERE

Phil was only 19 when he became the 4th drummer for Genesis, a gig he really wanted. He got “stuck” as lead singer after Peter Gabriel left. Countless auditions failed to produce a clear choice to replace Gabriel, and though Phil suggested the band continue on as an instrumental only group, (bad idea on many levels), he attempted a vocal  for “Squonk” and the rest is history.

