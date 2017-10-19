Phil Collins Never Wanted To Sing For Genesis

Phil Collins preferred drumming for Genesis, not singing lead. Now Phil is on a solo tour and he had to choose between his sons to drum for him. Tough choice, one son is 16 the other 49. He chose the 16 year old to give him a big break, as the older son is already well established.

Great interview HERE

Phil was only 19 when he became the 4th drummer for Genesis, a gig he really wanted. He got “stuck” as lead singer after Peter Gabriel left. Countless auditions failed to produce a clear choice to replace Gabriel, and though Phil suggested the band continue on as an instrumental only group, (bad idea on many levels), he attempted a vocal for “Squonk” and the rest is history.