Rush Unveil ‘A Farewell to Kings’ 40th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue

By Scott T. Sterling

The holidays are shaping up to be especially happy for Rush fans.

The band has announced a lavis40th-anniversary reissue package of the band’s 1977 album, A Farewell to Kings. It’s features the hit song, “Closer to the Heart,” as well as enduring fan favorites “Xanadu” and “Cygnus X-1.”

A Farewell to Kings—40th Anniversary will be available to fans starting Dec. 1 in four distinct configurations including (1) Super Deluxe Edition, (2) three-CD Deluxe Edition, (3) four-LP Deluxe Edition, and (4) the Deluxe Digital Edition.

The Super Deluxe Edition includes three CDs, one Blu-ray Audio disc and four high-quality 180-gram vinyl LPs.

The set encompasses the Abbey Road Mastering Studios 2015 remastered edition of the album for the first time on CD; a complete Rush concert recorded in February 1978 at London’s Hammersmith Odeon, and an instrumental studio outtake of the spacey sound effects the band has creatively titled “Cygnus X-2 Eh.” Among the extras included on the Blu-ray Audio disc are three original 1977 promo videos.

The Super Deluxe Edition will also include several exclusive items, including a unique King’s Ring, with custom velvet pouch and neck chain; two lithographs with original artwork by Hugh Syme; a special 12-inch turntable mat featuring distinctive artwork by Hugh Syme; and a reproduction of Rush’s original 1978 A Farewell To Kings tour program.

Rush’s A Farewell to Kings—40th Anniversary is currently available for pre-order here.