The Troll Turns Himself In

Did you hear about this bet? A Detroit area misdemeanor on the lam who trolled the police, then made a bet that if the police department looking for him got 1,000 shares and likes, he would turn himself in and bring gifts. As in what cops like, a dozen donuts plus a bagel when he arrived for booking which he did. A misdemeanor man at his word. Thanks to WXYZ-TV in Detroit for the story of “Champagne Torino” HERE. Dom Perignon must be a fan of the Clint Eastwood movie “Gran Torino”. Which as sometimes art imitates life is based on a character who also lives in Detroit.

