Behold The New Jim Carrey / Andy Kaufman Documentary…

Filed Under: andy kaufman, Jim Carrey

A few weeks ago as I grazed through the wasteland of my cable channels I stumbled across 1999’s “Man On The Moon” starring Jim Carrey as the late comedian/performance artist, Andy Kaufman. I hadn’t seen it in a long time and I was totally amazed at Carrey’s performance. And now I hear there’s more to the story as Netflix is about to release a new documentary, “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond-Featuring A very Special Contractually Obligated Mention Of Tony Clifton”, about the making of the film. Will this be nuts? I think so…Watch the trailer above.

More from Michael Stanley 3:00pm To 7:00pm
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Get Your 98.5 WNCX Gear Here
North Coast BeatleFest December 9, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live