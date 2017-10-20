Behold The New Jim Carrey / Andy Kaufman Documentary…

A few weeks ago as I grazed through the wasteland of my cable channels I stumbled across 1999’s “Man On The Moon” starring Jim Carrey as the late comedian/performance artist, Andy Kaufman. I hadn’t seen it in a long time and I was totally amazed at Carrey’s performance. And now I hear there’s more to the story as Netflix is about to release a new documentary, “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond-Featuring A very Special Contractually Obligated Mention Of Tony Clifton”, about the making of the film. Will this be nuts? I think so…Watch the trailer above.