TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today (October 20th) would have been Tom Petty’s 67th birthday. Do you know who inducted Petty and the Heartbreakers into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

Stumped? Here are a few hints.

A song off the breakthrough second album of the group he fronts received two Grammy nominations in 1997.

His group took its name from a song written by his father, a well-known songwriter.

His father is a onetime bandmate of Tom Petty’s, though not in the Heartbreakers.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-AC/DC release Black Ice, their first album in eight years.

2001-Neil Young‘s 15th annual Bridge School Benefit concerts begin at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. The two-day lineup features Young & Crazy Horse, R-E-M, Pearl Jam, Tracy Chapman, Billy Idol, Dave Matthews, Ben Harper and Jill Sobule.

2000-Elton John plays the first of two consecutive sold-out shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden, which are captured for the album and TV special One Night Only-Greatest Hits Live.

1994-Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young join Bob Dylan at New York’s Roseland Ballroom to sing “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” and “Highway 61 Revisited.”

1978-The Police begin their first American tour at the New York punk club CBGB.

1977-Three members of Lynyrd Skynyrd are killed when their plane crashes. Lead singer Ronnie Van Zant (28), guitarist Steve Gaines (28) and his sister, background vocalist Cassie Gaines (29), die. Other bandmembers suffer serious injuries.

1973-John Lennon‘s second solo single, “Cold Turkey,” is released, again under the name Plastic Ono Band. The tune was initially rejected by The Beatles.

1973-The Steve Miller Band releases “The Joker.”