Kid Rock Parties with Raccoon Puppet in ‘Tennessee Mountain Top’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Who expected Kid Rock to drop the wackiest and most entertaining music video of the week? Because he just did.

The official music video for his current country single, “Tennessee Mountain Top,” features Kid Rock partying across America with a puppet raccoon he picks up hitchhiking out of Hollywood.

The dynamic duo hightail it straight to Nashville, where the raccoon goes hunting, fishing and chows down on some local hot chicken.

While Kid Rock is playing a backyard barn party, the raccoon tears it up a local bar, slamming beers and hopping onstage with the house band.

The raccoon makes his way to Kid Rock’s barn party, where he hooks up with a young woman before getting chased off by her pitchfork-wielding father.

There’s also some blurred nudity and drug use. This one has to be seen to be believed.

Watch the semi NSFW wildness unfold now at Radio.com.