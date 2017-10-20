Rockers Who Predicted Their Deaths In Lyrics

There are some pretty eerie lyrics written and performed by rockers who passed away shortly after the respective songs were released. In hits written by artists such as John Lennon & Ronnie Van Zant, you’ll find more than just irony within the words.

Here are some examples of songs from cracked.com.

Lynyrd Skynyrd – That Smell

Lyrics: Say you’ll be alright come tomorrow, but tomorrow might not be here for you; Angel of darkness upon you; The smell of death surrounds you.

RIP: On October 20, 1977, just three days after the release of the album containing That Smell, the plane carrying Lynyrd Skynyrd crashed and took the lives of Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines & Cassie Gaines. Read more about the inspiration for the song, which will give you goosebumps, here.

John Lennon – Borrowed Time

Lyrics: Living on borrowed time, without a thought for tomorrow

RIP: About six months after the song was written, Mark David Chapman shot and killed Lennon. The song was not released until 1984, nearly four years after Lennon’s death.

Read about more rockers whose lyrics predicted their untimely deaths.

