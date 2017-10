Peter Wolf of the J. Geils Band tells the incredible story of a song that Tom Petty offered to his band. They didn’t do it and it turned out to be Petty’s first top 10 single. Wolf’s band had just completed their then new album and didn’t have room for “Don’t Do Me Like That”!

Wolf must have been talking about the “Sanctuary” album, which though it was good, could have used another hit besides “One Last Kiss”.