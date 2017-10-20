The Daily Cut: Tom Petty “Runnin’ Down a Dream”

Tom Petty: “Runnin’ Down a Dream”

ALBUM: Full Moon Fever

YEAR: 1989

WRITERS: Tom Petty, Mike Campbell, Jeff Lynne

Peaked at number-23 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped its Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.

Of all the songs on Full Moon Fever, “Runnin’ Down a Dream” comes closest to the typical Heartbreakers sound. That’s not surprising, considering Heartbreakers’ guitarist Mike Campbell came up with the distinctive opening guitar riff. Tom Petty talked about his own approach to songwriting. “A lot of my work I try to make sure that it’s got — I call it a 3-D aspect. Where it can be this on paper, but it can be this in your head, you know. There’s not necessarily one way of looking at this. And I think you enjoy them more, and there’s more of a timelessness to them.”

Today (October 20th) would have been Tom Petty’s 67th birthday.